Merciless Heatwave Scorches Haryana and Punjab

The heatwave continues to sweep across Haryana and Punjab, with Sirsa and Faridkot recording temperatures of 49.1°C and 48.3°C, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, also sweltered at 44.9°C. Extremely hot weather conditions prevailed in multiple areas, including Jhajjar, Faridabad, Mahendragarh, and Rohtak.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:37 IST
The ongoing heatwave sweeping Haryana and Punjab continued unabated on Thursday, with Sirsa and Faridkot reeling at 49.1 degrees Celsius and 48.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also sweltered, recording a maximum of 44.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department here, blistering heat swept Sirsa in Haryana and Faridkot in Punjab.

Among other places in Punjab, intense heat prevailed in Bathinda which clocked 46.4 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana registered a high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Gurdaspur's maximum settled at 43 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, extremely hot weather conditions prevailed in Jhajjar and Faridabad, which recorded maximums of 47.9 degrees Celsius and 47.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mahendragarh and Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius followed by Hisar at 47 degrees Celsius, Ambala at 44.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal at 43.4 degrees Celsius.

