Tragic Storm: Two Lives Lost in Alipur Tree Fall

Two people travelling on a scooty died when a tree fell on them in the Alipur area here during a storm, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Hiranki Yamuna Pusta on Wednesday.

Pushpendra Rawat (23), a resident of Keshav Nagar, and his friend Vijay (24), a resident of Azadpur, were returning home on the scooty after taking a bath at a tubewell in a field when a eucalyptus tree fell on them during a storm, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a hospital in Burari where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Forest department officials were informed about the incident and they removed the tree from the road, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)