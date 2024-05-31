Tragic Storm: Two Lives Lost in Alipur Tree Fall
In Alipur, New Delhi, two individuals, Pushpendra Rawat and Vijay, died after a eucalyptus tree fell on them during a storm. The incident occurred near Hiranki Yamuna Pusta. The victims, traveling on a scooty, were critically injured and later declared dead at a hospital. The forest department cleared the fallen tree.
Two people travelling on a scooty died when a tree fell on them in the Alipur area here during a storm, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred near Hiranki Yamuna Pusta on Wednesday.
Pushpendra Rawat (23), a resident of Keshav Nagar, and his friend Vijay (24), a resident of Azadpur, were returning home on the scooty after taking a bath at a tubewell in a field when a eucalyptus tree fell on them during a storm, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a hospital in Burari where doctors declared them dead, a police officer said.
The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after post-mortem examination, the officer said.
Forest department officials were informed about the incident and they removed the tree from the road, police said.
