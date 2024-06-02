Inferno Engulfs Scrapped Cars Amid Heatwave: Gautam Buddh Nagar Under Alert

Around three dozen scrapped cars were gutted in a fire that broke out in an abandoned plot here on Sunday afternoon amid heatwave conditions in the region, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the fire incident, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated.

''The fire service unit was alerted at 3.10 pm about the fire that broke out in a plot which had been lying abandoned for the last several years and had scrapped Skoda cars parked here,'' Choubey added.

Six water tenders were dispatched to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey confirmed that almost 35 vehicles were gutted, however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

In light of the continuing heatwave and the potential for fire incidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police issued essential guidelines Saturday to local authorities, stressing the need for operational equipment management in critical facilities.

The advisory urged schools, colleges, hospitals, ICUs, and other establishments to keep standby equipment in operational mode and alternate their use to prevent overheating and fire hazards.

Choubey also emphasized the importance of avoiding waste burning in societies and establishments to reduce the risk of extensive fires and potential damage.

The police recommended comprehensive fire and electrical audits for gaming zones, major commercial establishments, hotels, and hospitals. These audits should inspect electrical wiring and load capacities to prevent short circuits and replace any old, deteriorated wiring.

A broad public awareness campaign was also called for to educate the public about essential firefighting measures.

