Jammu Endures Intense Heat Wave, Relief Expected After June 4

Jammu continues to bake under intense heat wave conditions, with the mercury hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, surpassing the season's average by 2.2 degrees, according to the meteorological department.

Despite a slight dip, with the day's temperature 1.3 degrees lower than Saturday's, relief may only come after June 4, as per a Met department spokesperson. Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail until then.

The spokesperson also noted that light to moderate rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely to provide some respite post-June 4, with partially cloudy weather expected on June 8 and 9. Katra and Srinagar also reported high temperatures, indicating widespread heatwave conditions.

