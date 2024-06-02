Left Menu

Jammu Endures Intense Heat Wave, Relief Expected After June 4

Jammu continues to experience extreme heat with temperatures reaching 41.6 degrees Celsius, as reported by the meteorological department. While the temperature is slightly lower than the previous day, conditions are expected to persist until June 4, followed by light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 20:10 IST
Jammu Endures Intense Heat Wave, Relief Expected After June 4
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu continues to bake under intense heat wave conditions, with the mercury hitting 41.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, surpassing the season's average by 2.2 degrees, according to the meteorological department.

Despite a slight dip, with the day's temperature 1.3 degrees lower than Saturday's, relief may only come after June 4, as per a Met department spokesperson. Hot and dry weather is expected to prevail until then.

The spokesperson also noted that light to moderate rains, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely to provide some respite post-June 4, with partially cloudy weather expected on June 8 and 9. Katra and Srinagar also reported high temperatures, indicating widespread heatwave conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024