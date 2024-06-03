Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Ishikawa Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture in Japan on Monday, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake. The region was assessed for damage, and safety measures were promptly implemented to minimize risks.

Updated: 03-06-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 03:25 IST
  • Japan

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 hit Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the agency said.

