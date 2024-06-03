Earthquake Shakes Ishikawa Prefecture: No Tsunami Threat
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture in Japan on Monday, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake. The region was assessed for damage, and safety measures were promptly implemented to minimize risks.
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-06-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 03:25 IST
- Country:
- Japan
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 hit Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- japan
- ishikawa
- prefecture
- tsunami
- warning
- magnitude
- damage
- safety
- assessment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ladakh Shakes: Early Morning Earthquake of Magnitude 4 Rattles Leh
CREWS Initiative Funds $77M Project to Bolster Early Warning Systems in Poor Nations
Himachal: School timings changed amid IMD's heatwave warning
Kerala on High Alert: Red Warnings Issued for Extreme Rainfall
France's Troops in Ukraine: Russia's Warning of Potential Showdown