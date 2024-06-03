Left Menu

Florida Wildfires Cause Highway Closures and Evacuations

Firefighters are battling wildfires across central and southern Florida, causing highway closures and evacuations. A charred body was found in Pompano Beach, and over 900 acres have burned near Osteen. Dry conditions and banned outdoor burning contribute to the fires. Over 1,100 wildfires have burned more than 24,000 acres in Florida this year.

Firefighters across central and southern Florida are engaged in a strenuous battle against wildfires that have led to temporary highway closures and resident evacuations.

In a grim discovery, firefighters in Pompano Beach found a 'badly charred body' after extinguishing a brush fire on Sunday. Authorities were unable to determine the gender of the victim and are investigating the cause of the fire and the death.

More than 900 acres have been scorched near Osteen in Volusia County, with the fire now reported to be 90% contained by the Florida Forest Service. The blaze, which started on Saturday, may have been ignited by remnants of an earlier wildfire. Scott Smoak, Battalion Chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, indicated that central and southern Florida are under severe drought conditions, heightening the risk of fire.

