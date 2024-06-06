Left Menu

Market Mingles: Nvidia Lifts Nasdaq Amid U.S. Labor Market Concerns

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened relatively unchanged as jobless claims data indicated weakening in the U.S. labor market. However, a 0.8% rise in Nvidia boosted the Nasdaq. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 saw minor increases at the opening bell.

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened little changed on Thursday after jobless claims data indicated growing weakness in the U.S. labor market, while gains in AI-favorite Nvidia boosted the Nasdaq. Chip maker Nvidia rose 0.8%, after crossing $3 trillion in market valuation in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.07 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 38,825.40. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.77 points, or 0.07%, at 5,357.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.97 points, or 0.10%, to 17,204.87 at the opening bell.

