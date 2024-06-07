Argentina's Inflation Rate Drops to 5.2% in May
Argentina's monthly inflation rate for May decreased to 5.2%, according to a central bank poll of analysts, marking over a two-percentage-point drop from the previous forecast. Inflation in June is expected to be 5.5%, with an annual rate of 146.4% by the year's end.
In June, monthly inflation is expected at 5.5%, with the year closing out at 146.4%, the poll showed.
