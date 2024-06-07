Left Menu

Argentina's Inflation Rate Drops to 5.2% in May

Argentina's monthly inflation rate for May decreased to 5.2%, according to a central bank poll of analysts, marking over a two-percentage-point drop from the previous forecast. Inflation in June is expected to be 5.5%, with an annual rate of 146.4% by the year's end.

AI Generated Representative Image

Argentina's monthly inflation estimate for May came down to 5.2%, a more than two-percentage-point drop from the previous forecast, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

In June, monthly inflation is expected at 5.5%, with the year closing out at 146.4%, the poll showed.

