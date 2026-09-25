ADB Approves $1.5 Billion to Protect Philippines From Conflict-Driven Price Hikes

Families in the Philippines facing higher food prices, mounting transport costs and uncertainty over overseas earnings are set to receive support through a $1.5 billion financing package approved by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The funding will help the government protect vulnerable households and keep essential public services running as the Middle East conflict puts pressure on an economy heavily dependent on imported fuel, fertilizers and money sent home by Filipino workers abroad.

Keeping Everyday Essentials Within Reach

The financing will support government efforts to secure fuel supplies, maintain affordable electricity and health services, and keep food and medicines affordable. People whose incomes are threatened by the conflict will receive assistance, with support extending to affected overseas Filipino workers who need help returning home and rebuilding their lives after their return.

ADB President Masato Kanda highlighted the growing burden on people with limited resources, saying institutions have a responsibility to respond with determination as the crisis continues. He described the financing as support for the Philippines' efforts to protect its people and maintain control over its future, placing household security at the centre of the bank's response to the economic disruption.

Imported Fuel and Overseas Jobs Expose Families

The Philippines imports nearly all its fuel and depends heavily on imported fertilizers, making changes in global prices difficult for households, businesses and farmers to escape. Oil accounts for about a third of the country's primary energy supply and comes largely from the Middle East, with a significant share of fertilizer imports reaching the Philippines directly or indirectly from the same region. Rising prices increase the cost of moving people and goods and growing rice and other crops, putting pressure on household budgets through several everyday expenses.

The conflict threatens a major source of family income, with about 1.1 million overseas Filipino workers deployed to the Middle East in 2025. Workers in the region accounted for roughly 18% of the Philippines' $35.6 billion in total remittances that year, providing money families rely on for daily needs. Labor deployment to the region has declined substantially this year amid the conflict, creating uncertainty for people seeking overseas employment and households counting on those earnings.

Subsidies and Cash Support for Vulnerable Households

ADB's Assistance for Greater Resilience and Alleviation of Poverty program will help finance the government's Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport. Funding will come through the bank's Countercyclical Support Facility, a region-wide mechanism for crisis financing, supporting a government response intended to reach millions of poor and vulnerable Filipinos and their families.

Planned measures include fare discounts, subsidies for provincial and small electric cooperatives, and assistance with fuel and fertiliser costs. Medical relief packages and cash assistance will support vulnerable households, public transport operators and drivers, small-scale farmers, and fisherfolk, addressing pressures on both family spending and the work that keeps food supplies and transport services moving.

The $1.5 billion approval expands ADB's regional response to the Middle East conflict, building on approximately $500 million previously provided to help Southeast Asian economies manage its effects. For the Philippines, the package brings support for essential services, household expenses and threatened livelihoods into a broader effort to prevent external economic shocks from pushing vulnerable families deeper into hardship.