Boeing's Starliner Achieves Space Station Dock Despite Thruster Mishaps

Boeing's new Starliner capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station, despite facing last-minute thruster issues. The 260-mile-high linkup overcame multiple helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, showcasing the resilience of the space program. NASA and Boeing remain optimistic about the mission's safety and future operational plans.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:14 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Boeing's new Starliner capsule reached the International Space Station on Thursday, overcoming last-minute thruster issues that nearly derailed the mission. The high-stakes docking marked Boeing's astronaut flight debut, carrying NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The 260-mile-high (420-kilometer-high) linkup over the Indian Ocean concluded a day filled with drama for the mission. Boeing plans to keep Starliner at the space station for at least eight days before guiding it to a landing in the western US. "Nice to be attached to the big city in the sky," Wilmore noted as the spacecraft successfully docked.

The journey wasn't without its challenges. Following earlier helium leaks, two more leaks and thruster failures tested the crew's mettle. However, the astronauts managed to restart four of the five malfunctioning thrusters, allowing the mission to proceed safely. NASA's commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, assured that tools are in place to handle such issues.

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

