Boeing's Starliner Achieves Space Station Dock Despite Thruster Mishaps

Boeing's new Starliner capsule reached the International Space Station on Thursday, overcoming last-minute thruster issues that nearly derailed the mission. The high-stakes docking marked Boeing's astronaut flight debut, carrying NASA test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The 260-mile-high (420-kilometer-high) linkup over the Indian Ocean concluded a day filled with drama for the mission. Boeing plans to keep Starliner at the space station for at least eight days before guiding it to a landing in the western US. "Nice to be attached to the big city in the sky," Wilmore noted as the spacecraft successfully docked.

The journey wasn't without its challenges. Following earlier helium leaks, two more leaks and thruster failures tested the crew's mettle. However, the astronauts managed to restart four of the five malfunctioning thrusters, allowing the mission to proceed safely. NASA's commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, assured that tools are in place to handle such issues.

