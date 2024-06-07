Southwest Heat Wave Shatters Records: 110°F and Rising

The Southwest United States is currently grappling with an unprecedented heatwave, as temperatures skyrocketed past 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) in regions from southeast California to Arizona. This marks the first significant heat event of the year, with conditions expected to persist for at least another day.

As the official start of summer remains two weeks away, nearly half of Arizona and Nevada are under an excessive heat alert, which the National Weather Service has extended until Friday evening. Las Vegas' heat alert extends through Saturday, reflecting the severity of the situation.

In Phoenix, a new record high of 113 F (45 C) was set on Thursday, surpassing the previous record of 111 F (44 C) from 2016. The National Weather Service in Phoenix described the conditions as "dangerously hot," although no reports of heat-related deaths or serious injuries have emerged. However, heat exhaustion did affect attendees at a campaign rally for presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, with 11 people hospitalized and subsequently released.

Las Vegas also reported a new record of 111 F (43.8 C) on Thursday, aligning with the earliest point in the year that such temperatures have been recorded. The Clark County Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls for heat exposure since Wednesday midnight, resulting in hospital treatment for nine individuals.

Other areas in Arizona, California, and Nevada also reported record temperatures, including Death Valley National Park, which reached a record high of 122 F (50 C), exceeding the previous high of 121 F (49.4 C) set in 1996. Even places typically cooler saw unprecedented highs, such as Reno, which recorded 98 F (37 C), shattering its previous high of 81 F (27 C).

While mild cooling is forecasted for the region this weekend, central and southern Arizona will continue to experience triple-digit highs, potentially reaching 110 F (43 C). Despite the sweltering conditions, some visitors continue their outdoor activities, like Oscar Tomasio, who proposed to his girlfriend Megan McCracken during a sunrise hike on Camelback Mountain despite the oppressive heat.

