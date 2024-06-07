Fire Erupts in Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out early Friday morning in a fire safety equipment manufacturing unit located in outer Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial area, according to officials.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, said the officials.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials confirmed receiving a distress call at 6.02 am, after which 16 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

The firefighting units managed to get the blaze under control by 11.10 am, but continued cooling operations to prevent any possible re-ignition.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit on the first floor of the two-story building, officials added.

