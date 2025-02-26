Left Menu

Panic at PVR: Short Circuit Sparks Small Fire During Screening

A short circuit sparked a small fire at PVR Cinemas in Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall, causing panic among moviegoers. The cinema was evacuated safely with no injuries reported. Quick response from Delhi Fire Services ensured the fire was contained within minutes, averting a major incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A minor fire incident occurred in PVR Cinemas at Select Citywalk Mall, Delhi, on Wednesday, attributed to a short circuit during a movie screening.

Authorities indicated the fire ignited during 'Chhava's' showing, leading to a rapid evacuation of spectators from the cinema hall. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Response from the Delhi Fire Services and local police was swift, containing the blaze promptly and ensuring all visitors' safe evacuation. Damage was minimal, with the situation brought under control within minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

