Union Minister Jitendra Singh Takes Charge of Earth Sciences

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has resumed leadership of the Earth Sciences Ministry, emphasizing the need to review ongoing projects like Samudrayaan and Antarctica research station. Reappointed as Minister of State for Science and Technology, he chaired meetings to steer India's scientific initiatives forward.

Updated: 11-06-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:43 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh reassumed the helm of the Earth Sciences Ministry on Tuesday, underscoring the importance of reviewing pending projects such as Samudrayaan and the construction of a new research station in Antarctica.

Singh, also a doctor-turned-politician, secured his position as an elected representative for Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency for a third term. He has been reappointed as the Minister of State with independent charge for Science and Technology in the new Narendra Modi administration.

Previously, Kiren Rijiju handled the Earth Sciences Ministry after Singh was reassigned from the law ministry in May last year.

Singh retains oversight roles in key areas including atomic energy, space, and personnel and public grievances. This includes chairing a significant meeting with top officials such as Principal Scientific Advisor A K Sood, and departmental secretaries including Abhay Karnadikar and Rajesh Gokhale.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his enduring trust and support, Singh stressed the necessity to exploit the full potential of Earth Sciences to drive sustainable development, mitigate climate risks, and promote data-driven policy making.

Notably, the Department of Science and Technology has launched the 'Quantum Mission,' a quantum technology R&D initiative costing Rs 6,000 crore. Additionally, under Singh's leadership, the ministry plans to deploy a manned submersible up to 6,000 meters deep in the sea by next year for undersea resource exploration. There's also a proposal to build a new research station in Antarctica, Maitri-II, to replace the existing Maitri base.

