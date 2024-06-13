Flash Flood Emergency Hits Southern Florida Amid Unusually Active Hurricane Season

A tropical disturbance has triggered an unprecedented flash flood emergency across southern Florida as residents brace for more deluge Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday's torrents inundated roads, stranded cars, and delayed the Florida Panthers' journey to Canada for Stanley Cup games. The severe weather coincided with the start of what is predicted to be a notably active hurricane season, raising concerns about climate change exacerbating storm intensity.

Though the disturbance hasn't achieved cyclone status and holds only a slim chance to form into a tropical system after crossing Florida, the National Hurricane Centre warned of persistent heavy rains. Flooded roads turned impassable, including sections of Interstate 95 in Broward County, prompting emergency measures. Dire advisories from Miami's weather service urged residents to seek higher ground as mayors and the Governor declared states of emergency.

