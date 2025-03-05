Cities on Fire: Weighing the Impact of Climate Change on Urban Fires

In a new study, researchers from China, Singapore, and Australia have examined how rising temperatures could intensify the threat of urban fires worldwide.

The study, drawing on data from nearly 3,000 cities, indicates that while building fires might decline, outdoor and vehicle fires are likely to increase significantly, driven by higher air temperatures.

This research underscores the necessity for urban authorities to manage combustible materials closely, as climate change exacerbates the already delicate relationship between cities and fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)