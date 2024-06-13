Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Boosts Security After Chinkara Incident

After a fatal fight between two male chinkaras, Delhi Zoo plans to add more CCTV cameras to enclosures to enhance safety. Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar explained that such conflicts are common among male animals vying for dominance. Measures are being taken to prevent future incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:50 IST
The Delhi Zoo has announced a significant increase in security measures following a tragic incident where a fight between two male chinkaras resulted in the death of one. The clash, which occurred on June 1, highlighted the intrinsic aggressive behavior among male animals.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar detailed the event, explaining that while such fights are natural, they sometimes lead to severe consequences. The affected chinkara suffered an intestinal injury and, despite medical efforts, did not survive. The surviving male, with minor injuries, has been placed with other animals.

In response, the zoo is ramping up security by installing more CCTV cameras and improving its response strategies. Kumar stressed the importance of quick information relay during emergencies to ensure animal safety. The Delhi Zoo remains vigilant about diseases that threaten entire species, keeping safety a top priority.

