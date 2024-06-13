Delhi Zoo Boosts Security After Chinkara Incident

The Delhi Zoo has announced a significant increase in security measures following a tragic incident where a fight between two male chinkaras resulted in the death of one. The clash, which occurred on June 1, highlighted the intrinsic aggressive behavior among male animals.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar detailed the event, explaining that while such fights are natural, they sometimes lead to severe consequences. The affected chinkara suffered an intestinal injury and, despite medical efforts, did not survive. The surviving male, with minor injuries, has been placed with other animals.

In response, the zoo is ramping up security by installing more CCTV cameras and improving its response strategies. Kumar stressed the importance of quick information relay during emergencies to ensure animal safety. The Delhi Zoo remains vigilant about diseases that threaten entire species, keeping safety a top priority.

