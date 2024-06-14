Left Menu

Mumbai Welcomes Rain Relief After Sultry Spell

After a two-day break, Mumbai experienced rain on Friday morning, providing relief from the hot and humid conditions. Despite the showers, there were no significant reports of waterlogging, and public transport services remained mostly normal. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies and light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:39 IST
Mumbai Welcomes Rain Relief After Sultry Spell
Rains returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after a two-day hiatus, offering much-needed respite from the sweltering weather conditions.

While the showers were accompanied by thunder, there were no major incidents of waterlogging reported in the city, according to a civic official.

Public transport services, including railways and BEST buses, experienced only minor delays, ensuring that the city remained largely functional.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with a chance of light to moderate rain' over the next 24 hours.

The monsoon had arrived prematurely on June 9, two days ahead of its usual onset date of June 11, but the rains had paused for two days, leading to humid conditions in the metropolis.

