Resilience Amidst Ruin: Chandni Chowk Fights Back After Devastating Fire

A major fire in Chandni Chowk devastated numerous shops, causing significant losses. Despite the destruction, the bustling market continues to thrive. Shopkeepers affected by the blaze expressed hope and determination to rebuild. Meanwhile, the resilient spirit of Delhiites ensures the area remains a bustling shopping hub.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed parts of Chandni Chowk, leaving over 50 shopkeepers bereft as their establishments succumbed to the flames within mere minutes. Goods worth crores were reduced to ash, and two buildings collapsed under the intense heat and water pressure.

Despite the catastrophe, the resilient Delhi spirit was palpable as unaffected stalls were quickly thronged by eager shoppers, attracted by ongoing sales. 'Delhiites never stop. This incident will not deter even the affected shopkeepers; they will start again very soon,' remarked Devabrata Guha, a visitor from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, affected shopkeepers stood near their charred businesses, lamenting losses estimated over Rs 90 crore. 'Everything was reduced to ash within minutes,' recalled Narendra, a shop owner. Nonetheless, with over 50 fire tenders and 200 personnel, the blaze was eventually controlled, marking another chapter of perseverance in Delhi's heart.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

