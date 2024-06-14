Resilience Amidst Ruin: Chandni Chowk Fights Back After Devastating Fire

A devastating fire engulfed parts of Chandni Chowk, leaving over 50 shopkeepers bereft as their establishments succumbed to the flames within mere minutes. Goods worth crores were reduced to ash, and two buildings collapsed under the intense heat and water pressure.

Despite the catastrophe, the resilient Delhi spirit was palpable as unaffected stalls were quickly thronged by eager shoppers, attracted by ongoing sales. 'Delhiites never stop. This incident will not deter even the affected shopkeepers; they will start again very soon,' remarked Devabrata Guha, a visitor from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, affected shopkeepers stood near their charred businesses, lamenting losses estimated over Rs 90 crore. 'Everything was reduced to ash within minutes,' recalled Narendra, a shop owner. Nonetheless, with over 50 fire tenders and 200 personnel, the blaze was eventually controlled, marking another chapter of perseverance in Delhi's heart.

