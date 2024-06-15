Fire at two adjoining factories in Noida, no casualty

A fire broke out at a garment factory here and spread to an adjoining pharmaceutical factory, officials said on Saturday. Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said no one was trapped in the multi-storey building and there were no casualties in the incident.

The fire was reported from the garment factory building located in Sector 67 at 12 noon, he said.

''Fire tenders, along with teams of fire-fighters, were rushed to the spot. Additional vehicles were called in from nearby districts, such as Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad and Hapur,'' Kumar said.

''Fortunately, no person was trapped in the building and there has been no injury to anyone,'' the CFO said. Due to the hot weather conditions in the city and accompanying winds, the fire from the garment factory spread to the adjoining pharmaceutical factory, he added.

Kumar said his team has controlled large parts of the fire but efforts are on to completely extinguish the blaze.

