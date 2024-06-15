Sikkim CM visits landslide hit village

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday visited landslide affected Majhua village in Namchi district and talked to the affected people, an official said.

The CM interacted with the affected villagers at a relief camp set up at the Tourism Centre at Yangang helipad, the official said.

At least three people were killed and several houses were destroyed when landslide hit the village earlier this week.

The CM said that half-acre cultivable land will be given to those families whose houses were completely swept away by the landslide.

He also gave away cheques of Rs 5 lakh for an ex-gratia payment to the families of the victims.

Tamang also directed the Roads and Bridges Department to restore road connectivity to Majua village at the earliest and assured that the affected families would get all necessary assistance from the state government till normalcy returned.

In a Facebook post, the CM said ''I visited several of the worst-hit areas and personally interacted with the affected residents. Listening to their concerns, I offered words of encouragement and assured them of the government's commitment to their rehabilitation. We provided food supplies, water, sanitation, medical aid, and shelters where necessary.'' ''To support the immediate and long-term needs of the affected families, I handed over cheques to the victims. The financial aid was categorized for immediate relief, covering emergency expenses and daily necessities,'' he said.

Tamang said his visit to Majhua, Yangang, was a significant step in addressing the immediate needs of the victims and laying the groundwork for long-term rehabilitation. The disbursement of relief materials and financial aid has provided much-needed support to the affected residents, and our commitment to ongoing assistance has instilled hope and confidence in the community, he added.

The CM the government will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that all necessary resources are mobilized to aid in the recovery and rebuilding process.

