Centre approves proposal for construction of Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor

The Centre has cleared a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs-DDA proposal for the construction of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor, a Raj Niwas statement said on Saturday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had taken up the construction of this metro corridor with the Centre on various occasions, it said.

The Rithala-Narela-Kundli metro corridor will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,231 crore with the Delhi portion estimated to cost Rs 5,685.22 crore and the Haryana portion Rs 545.77 crore, the statement said.

This corridor is planned as an extension of the existing Red Line.

Nearly 40 per cent of the cost of the Delhi portion will be borne by the central government. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be contributing Rs 1,000 crore of the remaining cost while 37.5 per cent of the capital will come from bilateral/multilateral loans and about 20 per cent from the Delhi government, it said.

For the Haryana portion, while the state government will provide grants amounting to 80 per cent, the remaining 20 per cent will come through central government grants.

This 26.5-km line with 21 stations will be completed within four years. It will massively improve connectivity of Narela, Bawana and Alipur areas with the remaining city and bring about an infrastructure boom, the statement said.

It will also provide impetus to growth and development of the Narela-Bawana sub-city and address the long-pending requirements of the Rohini sub-city.

The Narela sub-city, where the DDA is developing an education hub with campuses of seven Delhi universities and institutions, a multi-modal logistic park along UER-II, corporate offices/IT-ITeS Parks, and an AIIMS and IGTUW medical campus, will get a major boost with the construction of this corridor, it said.

The area already houses Delhi Technological University, NIT Delhi, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Anaaj Mandi, Smriti Van and various DDA housing projects.

This corridor, which will ensure seamless interstate connectivity between Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi and Kundli (Haryana), is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.26 lakh by 2028 and 3.8 lakh by 2055, the statement said.

The main stations on the line will include seven sectors of Rohini, villages like Barwala, Sanoth, New Sanoth and Narela, J J Colony and other two stations in the Bawana industrial area and five stations in Narela -- Anaaj Mandi, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela Village, Depot Station and Narela Sector-5.

