Rising Bison Population: Trishna Sanctuary's Conservation Success
The bison population in Trishna sanctuary, South Tripura, has increased due to significant conservation efforts, including barbed wire fencing. These initiatives protect the endangered species from poachers. Recently, several new calves were spotted, signaling a positive trend in biodiversity conservation within the sanctuary.
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The bison population in Trishna sanctuary, located in South Tripura, has seen a notable increase, thanks to comprehensive conservation efforts.
The crucial initiative of barbed wire fencing has played a pivotal role in safeguarding these endangered animals from poachers, as they can no longer access the sanctuary.
Recent sightings of new calves mark a significant achievement in the sanctuary's ongoing biodiversity conservation mission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement