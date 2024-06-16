Rising Bison Population: Trishna Sanctuary's Conservation Success

The bison population in Trishna sanctuary, located in South Tripura, has seen a notable increase, thanks to comprehensive conservation efforts.

The crucial initiative of barbed wire fencing has played a pivotal role in safeguarding these endangered animals from poachers, as they can no longer access the sanctuary.

Recent sightings of new calves mark a significant achievement in the sanctuary's ongoing biodiversity conservation mission.

