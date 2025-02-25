Biodiversity Talks in Rome: Funding Key to Saving Our Planet
The United Nations conference on biodiversity resumes in Rome, focusing on financial strategies to preserve global ecosystems. With a $20 billion funding goal by 2025, conflicts at the Cali talks spotlight the urgency of equitable fund distribution to protect biodiversity against climate change challenges.
The annual United Nations conference on biodiversity is set to resume in Rome, reigniting discussions left unresolved in Cali, Colombia last year. The focal point of this gathering is financial planning, primarily on raising and appropriately distributing funds to aid global biodiversity preservation.
Last year's conference, COP16, saw significant agreements, including a requirement for companies profiting from natural genetic resources to share benefits. Notably, it emphasized empowering Indigenous communities in conservation efforts. However, the event ran out of time, leaving critical financial and strategic planning unfinished.
This year's talks aim to advance these discussions with a focus on establishing a global financing instrument for biodiversity. Experts express concern over meeting the financial targets necessary for the ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework, designed to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.
