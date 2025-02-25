Left Menu

Biodiversity Talks in Rome: Funding Key to Saving Our Planet

The United Nations conference on biodiversity resumes in Rome, focusing on financial strategies to preserve global ecosystems. With a $20 billion funding goal by 2025, conflicts at the Cali talks spotlight the urgency of equitable fund distribution to protect biodiversity against climate change challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 25-02-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 08:42 IST
Biodiversity Talks in Rome: Funding Key to Saving Our Planet
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The annual United Nations conference on biodiversity is set to resume in Rome, reigniting discussions left unresolved in Cali, Colombia last year. The focal point of this gathering is financial planning, primarily on raising and appropriately distributing funds to aid global biodiversity preservation.

Last year's conference, COP16, saw significant agreements, including a requirement for companies profiting from natural genetic resources to share benefits. Notably, it emphasized empowering Indigenous communities in conservation efforts. However, the event ran out of time, leaving critical financial and strategic planning unfinished.

This year's talks aim to advance these discussions with a focus on establishing a global financing instrument for biodiversity. Experts express concern over meeting the financial targets necessary for the ambitious Global Biodiversity Framework, designed to protect 30% of the planet by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025