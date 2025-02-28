Rome's Global Plan: $200 Billion Annually to Reverse Biodiversity Loss
Countries convened in Rome have succeeded in agreeing on a financial plan to generate $200 billion annually by 2030 to counteract biodiversity loss. The deal, a triumph of multilateralism, was spearheaded by BRICS nations, and offers a significant boost to global environmental cooperation amid geopolitical tensions.
This week in Rome, nations reached a consensus on generating $200 billion annually by 2030 to reverse biodiversity destruction. The agreement marks a major breakthrough following unsuccessful U.N. COP16 talks in Colombia last year.
Negotiated primarily by the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - the plan seeks to consolidate funds from diverse sources to preserve nature. This deal provides a significant fillip amid the U.S.'s scaled-back role in global development finance under President Trump's administration.
A new biodiversity fund remains under consideration, while existing mechanisms like the Global Environment Facility continue to play a vital role. With the average wildlife population sizes plummeting, international efforts must intensify to meet ambitious targets outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.
