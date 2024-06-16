Left Menu

Water Dispute Erupts in Dwarka Amidst Heatwave

A dispute over filling water from a common tap in Dwarka during a severe heatwave injured three people. Police received calls about the fight and the injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital. Two cross FIRs have been registered and an investigation is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:28 IST
Water Dispute Erupts in Dwarka Amidst Heatwave
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a severe heatwave and water crisis, a clash over filling water from a common tap in Dwarka has left three individuals injured, officials reported on Sunday.

The police received two PCR calls regarding a dispute in Sector 23, Dwarka, which led to a team being dispatched for investigation, according to sources.

"Initially, we found three people injured due to the altercation, and they were subsequently taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical attention," disclosed a senior police officer.

Authorities added that two cross FIRs have been registered based on statements from both parties involved, and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024