Water Dispute Erupts in Dwarka Amidst Heatwave
A dispute over filling water from a common tap in Dwarka during a severe heatwave injured three people. Police received calls about the fight and the injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital. Two cross FIRs have been registered and an investigation is underway.
Amid a severe heatwave and water crisis, a clash over filling water from a common tap in Dwarka has left three individuals injured, officials reported on Sunday.
The police received two PCR calls regarding a dispute in Sector 23, Dwarka, which led to a team being dispatched for investigation, according to sources.
"Initially, we found three people injured due to the altercation, and they were subsequently taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical attention," disclosed a senior police officer.
Authorities added that two cross FIRs have been registered based on statements from both parties involved, and multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter further.
