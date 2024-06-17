Left Menu

India-US Forge Space Alliance: From Joint Astronaut Training to Lunar Gateway

India and the US have concluded a Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation, enhancing interoperability in space. Both nations are moving towards advanced astronaut training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and joint participation in the Lunar Gateway Programme. The cooperation extends to a range of space technologies and collaborative ventures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:42 IST
India-US Forge Space Alliance: From Joint Astronaut Training to Lunar Gateway
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, India and the US concluded the Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation, a significant step aimed at deepening interoperability in space. The initiative paves the way for the advanced training of ISRO astronauts at the NASA Johnson Space Center. This collaboration signals a new era in space exploration between the two nations.

A fact-sheet released after the iCET Dialogue, which convened US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighted plans to explore India's participation in the Lunar Gateway Programme. This ambitious program aims to establish a space station around the moon, under the broader Artemis initiative led by the US.

Further cementing their partnership, the two countries are gearing up for a historic joint mission at the International Space Station. This effort, featuring NASA and ISRO astronauts, marks a milestone in their collaborative space endeavors. Additionally, the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite is set to help map the Earth's surface, aiding in combating climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024