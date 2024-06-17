India-US Forge Space Alliance: From Joint Astronaut Training to Lunar Gateway

On Monday, India and the US concluded the Strategic Framework for Human Spaceflight Cooperation, a significant step aimed at deepening interoperability in space. The initiative paves the way for the advanced training of ISRO astronauts at the NASA Johnson Space Center. This collaboration signals a new era in space exploration between the two nations.

A fact-sheet released after the iCET Dialogue, which convened US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighted plans to explore India's participation in the Lunar Gateway Programme. This ambitious program aims to establish a space station around the moon, under the broader Artemis initiative led by the US.

Further cementing their partnership, the two countries are gearing up for a historic joint mission at the International Space Station. This effort, featuring NASA and ISRO astronauts, marks a milestone in their collaborative space endeavors. Additionally, the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite is set to help map the Earth's surface, aiding in combating climate change.

