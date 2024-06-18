Left Menu

Swift Rescue Operations in Sikkim Amidst Landslides

Fifteen more tourists stranded in Sikkim's landslide-hit Mangan district were evacuated on Tuesday. Collaborative efforts by multiple agencies are ongoing to rescue and relocate stranded individuals to safer locations. Recent heavy rains have led to landslides, causing severe disruption in the region, including loss of lives and property damage.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:37 IST
In a determined and swift rescue operation, fifteen additional tourists stranded in the landslide-affected Mangan district of Sikkim were evacuated on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the collaborative efforts by the district administration, BRO, SDRF, NDRF, and volunteers in ensuring the safety of the stranded individuals.

Officials stated that more tourists are expected to be moved to safer grounds as rescue operations continue. On Monday, sixty-four tourists were successfully relocated from Lachung to Mangan town.

The incessant rains since June 12 have caused significant devastation, including multiple landslides and disrupted connectivity to various parts of the district. Approximately 1,200 tourists are still stranded in Lachung town, said officials. The natural calamity has claimed six lives, damaged properties, and disrupted essential services such as power, food supplies, and mobile networks.

