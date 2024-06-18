Swift Rescue Operations in Sikkim Amidst Landslides

In a determined and swift rescue operation, fifteen additional tourists stranded in the landslide-affected Mangan district of Sikkim were evacuated on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the collaborative efforts by the district administration, BRO, SDRF, NDRF, and volunteers in ensuring the safety of the stranded individuals.

Officials stated that more tourists are expected to be moved to safer grounds as rescue operations continue. On Monday, sixty-four tourists were successfully relocated from Lachung to Mangan town.

The incessant rains since June 12 have caused significant devastation, including multiple landslides and disrupted connectivity to various parts of the district. Approximately 1,200 tourists are still stranded in Lachung town, said officials. The natural calamity has claimed six lives, damaged properties, and disrupted essential services such as power, food supplies, and mobile networks.

