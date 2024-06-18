Left Menu

Indian Worker Dies During Bridge Repair in Maldivian Capital

An Indian worker died after collapsing during maintenance work on the Sinamale’ Bridge in Malé, Maldives. The incident is the second worksite accident involving an Indian national since May. Police and hospital authorities confirmed that he was deceased upon arrival. A previous incident involved a dredging accident.

PTI | Male | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:58 IST
Indian worker
An unfortunate incident struck in the Maldivian capital as an Indian worker succumbed while conducting maintenance work on the Sinamale' Bridge, police reported Tuesday. This marks the second worksite mishap involving an Indian national since May.

The worker, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly became dizzy during the repairs before collapsing. He was promptly transported to a private hospital in Hulhumale', where authorities pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Sinamale' Bridge serves as a crucial link between Male' City and the Velana International Airport on Hulhule' Island, with maintenance operations carried out by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). This incident follows a previous fatal accident involving a 30-year-old Indian worker during a dredging operation.

