Tragic Execution of Indian National in UAE: Embassy Profers Legal Aid
The Indian Embassy in UAE endeavored to aid Shahzadi Khan, an Indian national facing execution for alleged murder in Abu Dhabi. Despite sending mercy petitions and making pardon requests, her death sentence was executed. Her family was notified and assisted for her scheduled cremation, following failed interventions.
The Indian Embassy in the UAE made extensive attempts to provide legal assistance to Shahzadi Khan, an Indian national executed in the UAE on murder charges. Mercy petitions and pardon requests were sent to the UAE government, yet the Court of Cassation upheld the death sentence.
The UAE authorities notified the embassy on February 28 that Shahzadi's execution was carried out according to local laws. Her family, informed by the MEA, learned of her execution, heartbreakingly confirmed on February 15. The ASG assured continued assistance to her family ahead of her March 5 cremation.
Representing the Ministry of External Affairs, ASG Chetan Sharma informed the Delhi High Court about the official UAE communication regarding Shahzadi's execution. Her father, Shabbir Khan, was advised to be in the UAE by March 5 for her last rites, with specified embassy contact details.
