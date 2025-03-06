Executed in UAE, Indian national Shahjadi Khan buried in Abu Dhabi

Indian national Shahzadi Khan who was executed in the United Arab Emirates after being convicted for killing her employer's child was buried in Abu Dhabi and representatives of the deceased paid their respects to her mortal remains, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The burial of the 33-year-old Indian national hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the UAE authorities, as per the MEA

"Prior to her burial, the authorized representatives of Ms. Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains. They also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery. Embassy officials assisted the authorized representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites," a statement from the MEA said. Shahzadi was convicted on charges of murder of her employer's child and sentenced to death in the UAE. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld the sentence.

On February 28, UAE authorities intimated the Indian Embassy that the sentence of Shahzadi had been carried out by local laws. The family of Shahzadi was informed of the matter, the MEA said.

Representing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dikshit informed the Delhi High Court that the Embassy of India in UAE received an official communication on February 28, from the UAE government. The communication stated that Shehzadi's death sentence was executed on February 15 under UAE laws and regulations. On the same day, the Embassy informed Shabbir Khan, the father of Shehzadi, about the confirmation of her execution. He was also informed that the family could come to the UAE by March 5, to participate in her last rites.

Shahzadi Khan, who was imprisoned in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba jail, was sentenced to death by a court for the death of a child who was under her care. A plea moved through advocate Ali Md Maaz stated that in December 2021, Shabbir Khan's daughter obtained a visa and travelled to Abu Dhabi, with a transit in Dubai. In August 2022, her employer gave birth to a son for whom Shabbir's daughter was employed as a caregiver. On December 7, 2022, the infant received routine vaccinations and tragically passed away that evening.

The hospital recommended a postmortem, but the infant's parents refused and signed a consent letter waiving further investigation, the plea stated. It further stated that in February 2023, a video recording allegedly showed Shabbir's daughter confessing to the infant's homicide, a confession she claims was extracted through torture and abuse by the employer and her family. On February 10, 2023, she was handed over to the Abu Dhabi police, and on July 31, 2023, she was sentenced to death for the infant's homicide.

Although legal counsel was provided by the Indian Embassy, it reportedly pressured her to confess, denying her adequate representation. Her appeal in September 2023 was dismissed, and the death penalty was upheld on February 28, 2024. Following the dismissal, Shabbir Khan sought clemency proceedings through the Indian Embassy but received a reply concerning an unrelated case. He filed a new mercy petition in May 2024. On July 11, 2024, he forwarded a mercy petition to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi but received no response. On February 14, 2025, Shabbir Khan received a call from his incarcerated daughter, suggesting imminent execution. He then filed a formal request with the Ministry of External Affairs on February 20, 2025, seeking an inquiry into her legal status and wellbeing, but he received no update. (ANI)

