Urgent Search for Missing Kids After Theme Park Visit

British police are on the lookout for three children aged 14, 9, and 7 who went missing after visiting Thorpe Park. Last seen in Chertsey at 1417 GMT, they may have headed towards London. Despite being seen together, only the younger two are related.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:22 IST
British police are searching for three children aged 14, 9 and 7 who were reported missing after a day out at a theme park 20 miles south west of London. The children spent the day at Thorpe Park in Chertsey before they were reported missing at 1800 GMT on Monday, Surrey Police said in a statement.

They were last seen walking away from the park towards nearby Staines town centre at 1417 GMT and it is believed they may have travelled to London, the statement added. The older girl is no relation to the two younger children, a girl and a boy, who are related.

