Newly Constructed Bridge Over Bakra River Collapses in Bihar

A newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Pararia village, Araria district, Bihar, collapsed on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. Officials are investigating the cause. The bridge was not yet open to the public as approach roads were still under construction. This is the second bridge collapse in the region this year.

PTI | Araria | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:25 IST
On Tuesday, a portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village, situated in Bihar's Araria district, according to a local police officer.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.

Constructed under the state government's purview, the bridge was yet to be opened to the public as the approach roads were still incomplete. The new structure was intended to connect the Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of the Araria district.

Araria's Superintendent of Police, Amit Ranjan, told PTI, "A portion of the newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached the site to examine the matter." Ranjan further added that the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in March when an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district, resulting in one fatality and injuries to ten others.

