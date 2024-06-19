Relief on the Horizon: Rain Expected to Aid Firefighters in Battling New Mexico Fires

Cooler weather and the possibility of rain are expected to bring some much-needed relief this week to firefighters battling intense wildfires in southern New Mexico. The blazes have already claimed one life, damaged hundreds of structures, and forced thousands to evacuate.

With strong winds pushing one of the larger wildfires into the mountainous village of Ruidoso, residents had to flee with very little notice. According to Joshua Schroeder from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, a shift in weather patterns is expected by Wednesday morning, influenced by moisture from a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Today was really our last dry day," Schroeder stated late on Tuesday. "Rains will then peak into Thursday and diminish by the weekend." However, he warned that shifts in wind could occur and rains might cause flash flooding in areas that have recently burned. The Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed one fatality and declared a county-wide state of emergency to secure additional resources and funding to combat the crisis.

