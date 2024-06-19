IAEA’s 2023 Safeguards Efforts: Key Highlights and Achievements

In 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) intensified its efforts to ensure that nuclear materials and technology are used exclusively for peaceful purposes. According to the recently published Safeguards Statement and Background for 2023, the IAEA carried out over 3,000 in-field verification activities across more than 1,300 nuclear facilities and locations outside facilities worldwide. These rigorous verification activities allowed the IAEA to draw safeguards conclusions for 189 States with safeguards agreements in force.

Verification Activities and Safeguards Conclusions

Extensive In-field Activities: IAEA inspectors conducted nuclear verification activities for over 14,000 calendar days, underscoring the agency’s dedication to monitoring the growing amounts of nuclear material globally.

Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements: Of the 189 States, 181 had a comprehensive safeguards agreement in force. Among these, 136 States also had an additional protocol, enhancing the IAEA’s capability to verify the peaceful use of nuclear materials.

Broader Conclusion: The IAEA concluded that all nuclear material remained in peaceful activities for 74 countries with both a comprehensive safeguards agreement and an additional protocol. Lesotho received this broader conclusion for the first time.

Ongoing Evaluations: For the remaining 62 countries with additional protocols, ongoing evaluations prevented a broader conclusion, but it was confirmed that declared nuclear material stayed within peaceful activities.

States Without Additional Protocols: For the 45 States with a comprehensive safeguards agreement but no additional protocol, the IAEA could only conclude that declared nuclear material remained in peaceful activities.

Non-Participants in Comprehensive Safeguards: Four States Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) had yet to enforce comprehensive safeguards agreements, thus preventing the IAEA from drawing any safeguards conclusions.

Specific Safeguards Agreements

Item-Specific Safeguards: For countries like India, Israel, and Pakistan, with item-specific agreements, the IAEA confirmed that nuclear materials and facilities under safeguards were used peacefully.

Voluntary Offer Agreements: In the five nuclear-armed states (China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US), the IAEA concluded that nuclear material in selected facilities remained in peaceful activities or had been withdrawn from safeguards as agreed.

New Agreements and Protocols

New Agreements: A new comprehensive safeguards agreement with a small quantities protocol entered into force for Sao Tome and Principe. Additionally, an additional protocol became effective for Bolivia and Sao Tome and Principe.

Revised Small Quantities Protocol: In 2023, Nauru amended its protocol, reducing provisions held in abeyance, with 21 States still needing to amend or rescind their protocols.

Capacity-Building and Support

COMPASS Initiative: The IAEA concluded the pilot phase of the Comprehensive Capacity-Building Initiative for State Systems of Accounting for and Control of Nuclear Material (SSACs) and State or regional authorities responsible for safeguards implementation (SRAs), involving 96 collaborative activities.

Member State Support Programmes (MSSPs): Two new MSSPs were established by Norway and the UAE, bringing the total to 24 active MSSPs. These programs contribute financial and in-kind support for safeguards development, training, and equipment provision.

Looking Ahead

Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards emphasized the importance of continuous collaboration and support from Member States to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the IAEA’s safeguards. The efforts and contributions of all MSSPs are crucial in addressing specific needs and ensuring that nuclear materials remain dedicated to peaceful activities.