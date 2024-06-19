Tropical Storm Alberto Kicks Off Busy Hurricane Season

Tropical Storm Alberto emerged on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, marking the first named storm of an anticipated active hurricane season.

Located 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico, and 295 miles south-southeast of Brownsville, Texas, Alberto carried sustained winds at 40 mph, as noted by the National Hurricane Center in Miami. A tropical storm's winds range from 39 to 73 mph, while stronger winds classify the system as a hurricane.

The storm progressed westward at 9 mph, triggering tropical storm warnings from the Texas coast at San Luis Pass to the Rio Grande's mouth, continuing to Mexico's northeastern coast. Forecasters predicted slight strengthening before Alberto's center reaches land on Thursday, expecting rapid weakening and dissipation over Mexico.

Forecasters warned of 5 to 10 inches of rain across northeast Mexico and South Texas, with maximums of 20 inches in high-terrain areas of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas. Flash flooding and possible mudslides are significant concerns. The US National Weather Service highlighted flooding risks in southern coastal Texas, predicting over eight inches of rain by Saturday, along with potential tornadoes and waterspouts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates an above-average hurricane season, projecting 17 to 25 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and up to four major hurricanes.

