Data Centers in Mexico: A Tug of War Between Big Tech and Green Energy

Mexico's expanding data center industry, driven by global tech giants, is facing significant challenges due to insufficient renewable energy infrastructure. Queretaro, the epicenter of this growth, finds itself reliant on fossil fuels, such as natural gas, to keep up with the technological boom.

Despite pledges by companies like Microsoft and Amazon to switch to renewable energy, the infrastructure needed for this transition isn't developing quickly enough. This has led to the continued use of fossil fuels, exacerbating issues of local pollution and power instability.

Industry experts warn that until the necessary grid modernization occurs, Mexico's ambitious energy goals will remain out of reach, potentially slowing down the country's efforts to meet international climate commitments.