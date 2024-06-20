Left Menu

Wildfires Ravage New Mexico: Two Lives Lost and Thousands Evacuated

Two people have died in wildfires in southern New Mexico, with over 1,400 homes destroyed and around 8,000 residents evacuated from Ruidoso. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has requested a major disaster declaration. This area has experienced recurrent wildfires, worsening due to a nearly three-decade-long drought.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 09:17 IST
Two people have died in wildfires in southern New Mexico that have burned over 1,400 homes and other structures and triggered the evacuation of around 8,000 residents from the mountain resort community of Ruidoso. The unidentified skeletal remains of a person were found in the driver's seat of a burned out car, New Mexico State Police reported on Wednesday. Another victim was identified as 60-year-old Patrick Pearson.

The relatively small blazes are burning around 135 miles southeast of Albuquerque, the state's largest city, in an area that has suffered a string of wildfires, including one that killed two people in 2022. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday requested a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden for the South Fork and Salt fires, which have burned over 23,000 acres (9,308 hectares) to the north and south of Ruidoso.

New Mexico is caught in a nearly three-decade-long drought that has made wildfires more destructive and faster moving. In 2022 the state suffered the largest blaze in the continental United States which burned over 341,000 acres (138,000 hectares). (Reporting By Andrew Hay; editing by Miral Fahmy)

