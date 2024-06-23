Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Hands Over Rs 50 Lakh Compensation to Tunnel Collapse Victim's Family

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde distributed a Rs 50 lakh compensation cheque to the family of Rakesh Yadav, an excavator operator trapped in a tunnel collapse on May 29. The incident occurred near Versova bridge, Sasun Navghar village. A job was also offered to Rakesh's brother.

Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday handed over a compensation cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Rakesh Yadav, an excavator operator who tragically lost his life following the collapse of a tunnel under construction for a water supply project, an official said.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the night of May 29 near Versova bridge in Sasun Navghar village, where the Surya project is underway to redirect water for drinking purposes to the fast-growing Mira Bhayander area.

During a visit to his residence, Shinde presented the Rs 50 lakh cheque to the deceased laborer's wife Sushila, his father Balchandra, children Rishu and Pari, and other relatives.

The compensation consists of Rs 35 lakh from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the project owner, and Rs 15 lakh from L&T, the main construction contractor. Additionally, Rakesh's brother Durgesh has been offered employment with the private firm.

A comprehensive search operation that lasted 17 days included efforts from the National Disaster Response Force, the Army's Military Engineering Services, the Coast Guard, and local fire brigades. The primary objective is now to retrieve Yadav's remains, the official added.

