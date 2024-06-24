Princess Anne's Swift Recovery from Hospitalization
Britain's Princess Anne, aged 73, suffered minor injuries and concussion following an incident on Sunday. She is currently in the hospital as a precaution but is expected to make a full and swift recovery, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
