Rising Flames: Fire Incidents in Delhi Surge by 48% in First Half of Year

This year, fire has claimed 83 lives and injured over 390 people in the national capital, according to official data from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS data reveals a troubling trend: 16 fatalities in both January and February, 12 in March, four in April, seven in May, and a staggering 24 up to June 24.

Tuesday (June 25) saw the tragic death of four family members due to suffocation in the Chhawala area of Dwarka.

Fire incidents have resulted in 51 injuries in January, 42 in February, 62 in March, 78 in April, 84 in May, and 77 by June 24.

Between January 1 and June 24, the DFS received an alarming 12,687 fire-related calls.

During the same period last year, 39 people lost their lives.

The DFS official highlighted a 48% rise in fire-related calls, with numbers climbing from 7,774 last year to 12,687 this year.

Including the four recent deaths in Dwarka, this year's death toll stands at 83, compared to last year's 39.

Last month, seven newborns died in a massive fire at a private children's hospital in Vivek Vihar, east Delhi. The blaze also spread to two adjacent buildings.

On the same day, three individuals perished in a fire in a four-storey residential building in Krishna Nagar, east Delhi.

Another major incident on February 15 saw 11 deaths and several injuries in a paint factory explosion followed by a fire in Dayalpur market, outer Delhi. The blaze affected nearby buildings, including a drug rehabilitation center and eight shops.

Additionally, in February, an 83-year-old woman died, and her granddaughter sustained injuries after jumping off the fourth floor of their Dwarka apartment due to a fire.

