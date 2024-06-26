Assam's Flood Situation Eases, But Over 1.50 Lakh Still Affected

Assam's flood situation showed signs of improvement on Wednesday as water levels in major rivers and their tributaries began to recede, according to a bulletin. Despite this, about 1.50 lakh inhabitants across seven districts continue to grapple with the deluge.

The flood-impacted districts experienced light to moderate rainfall, which has resulted in the lowering of water levels in all major rivers, except the Kushiyara in Karimganj, per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). As of Tuesday, 1.53 lakh people were reported affected.

This year's flood, landslide, and storm-related toll has risen to 41, following a recent drowning incident in Cachar. Karimganj remains the hardest hit with around 84,000 affected residents, followed by Cachar with 52,400 and Darrang with 6,500. Relief efforts include 149 camps and distribution centers sheltering over 26,000 individuals.

Currently, 556 villages are submerged, and 1,547.35 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged. Infrastructure such as embankments, roads, and bridges has sustained damage in districts including Chirang, Darrang, Goalpara, and others, according to ASDMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)