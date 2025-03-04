Drone Attack Hits Odesa: Energy Infrastructure Damaged

In a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a Russian drone attack has caused extensive damage to the Black Sea port of Odesa, leading to widespread power outages and rendering several heating systems inoperative.

According to Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, critical energy infrastructure was struck, leading to power cuts across parts of the city. The attack has added additional strain to an already beleaguered energy network.

Odesa Mayor, Hennady Trukhanov, confirmed that three boiler plants were knocked out during the attack, forcing local officials to urgently seek alternative energy sources to restore heating for residents as temperatures continue to drop.

