Left Menu

Drone Attack Hits Odesa: Energy Infrastructure Damaged

A Russian drone attack targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa port, causing power outages and affecting heating systems. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the damage via Telegram, while Mayor Hennady Trukhanov reported knocked out boiler plants, necessitating a search for alternative power sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:42 IST
Drone Attack Hits Odesa: Energy Infrastructure Damaged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a Russian drone attack has caused extensive damage to the Black Sea port of Odesa, leading to widespread power outages and rendering several heating systems inoperative.

According to Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, critical energy infrastructure was struck, leading to power cuts across parts of the city. The attack has added additional strain to an already beleaguered energy network.

Odesa Mayor, Hennady Trukhanov, confirmed that three boiler plants were knocked out during the attack, forcing local officials to urgently seek alternative energy sources to restore heating for residents as temperatures continue to drop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025