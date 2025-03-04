Drone Attack Hits Odesa: Energy Infrastructure Damaged
A Russian drone attack targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa port, causing power outages and affecting heating systems. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed the damage via Telegram, while Mayor Hennady Trukhanov reported knocked out boiler plants, necessitating a search for alternative power sources.
In a significant assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a Russian drone attack has caused extensive damage to the Black Sea port of Odesa, leading to widespread power outages and rendering several heating systems inoperative.
According to Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, critical energy infrastructure was struck, leading to power cuts across parts of the city. The attack has added additional strain to an already beleaguered energy network.
Odesa Mayor, Hennady Trukhanov, confirmed that three boiler plants were knocked out during the attack, forcing local officials to urgently seek alternative energy sources to restore heating for residents as temperatures continue to drop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Strike Rattles Russia's Krasnodar
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Europe Marginalized in Ukraine Peace Talks: A New Era of Geopolitical Shifts
Europe's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating the New Ukraine Peace Talks