India to Launch Comprehensive Digital Faunal Species Database

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) is set to publish a comprehensive digital database, 'Fauna of India Checklist', documenting all faunal species discovered in the country. Launching on June 29, this initiative underscores India's rich faunal diversity and aims to fill gaps in species documentation through global collaborations.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:35 IST
The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) is poised to publish a groundbreaking digital database on June 29, according to Director Dhriti Banerjee. Named 'Fauna of India Checklist', this extensive compilation aims to illuminate India's rich faunal diversity.

Banerjee stated that India will be the first nation to create such a comprehensive faunal databank, which Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, will inaugurate. Highlighting the nation's exceptional biodiversity, she noted, 'While other countries' scientists often venture abroad to discover new species, India discovers around 300 unique species annually.'

Furthermore, the ZSI has initiated collaborations with globally renowned institutions like the Natural History Museum, London, to trace missing links in the documentation of approximately 2,000 species. 'We are working tirelessly to fill these gaps and will visit more international museums to complete this monumental task,' Banerjee remarked. The entire project is expected to conclude within five years.

