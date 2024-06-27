Left Menu

Collapsed Wall in Vasant Kunj: A Close Call Amid Heavy Rains

A vacant plot's wall collapsed during heavy rains in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. No injuries were reported, and police are investigating, with CCTV footage showing no one nearby at the time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:01 IST
Collapsed Wall in Vasant Kunj: A Close Call Amid Heavy Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A vacant plot's wall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. A senior police officer revealed ongoing investigations, stating CCTV footage confirmed the absence of people nearby when the incident occurred.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfalls earlier in the day, contributing to the unfortunate incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024