Collapsed Wall in Vasant Kunj: A Close Call Amid Heavy Rains

A vacant plot's wall in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. A senior police officer revealed ongoing investigations, stating CCTV footage confirmed the absence of people nearby when the incident occurred.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfalls earlier in the day, contributing to the unfortunate incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)