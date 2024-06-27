Left Menu

Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake

The Central Railway has installed a pioneering 10 MWp floating solar plant in Igatpuri lake, marking a first for Indian Railways. Efforts focus on leveraging renewable energy, achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030, and saving significant costs and carbon footprints through various sustainable initiatives and agreements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:23 IST
Central Railway Pioneers Floating Solar Plant Initiative in Igatpuri Lake
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Railway has set a historic milestone by installing a 10 MWp floating solar plant in Igatpuri lake, a groundbreaking initiative for Indian Railways, as confirmed by senior officials.

Committed to renewable energy, the plant harnesses solar power while also installing wind-energy resources to enhance passenger amenities and significantly contribute towards a 'green Earth'.

Aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2030, the Central Railway has already commissioned 12.05-MWp solar plants, achieving sizable savings, and plans further expansions. Strategic agreements are in place for round-the-clock utilization of solar and wind energy, emphasizing the transformative environmental impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

