Tragic Cable Car Accident in Medellin: 1 Dead, 20 Injured

A tragic incident occurred in Medellin, Colombia on Wednesday when a cable car failed and plunged onto a sidewalk near a station platform, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The exact circumstances of the fatality, whether the individual was on the ground or a passenger, remain unclear. Medellin Mayor Federico Gutiérrez reported on social media platform X that ten people were inside the gondola when it fell. The deceased, a 55-year-old man, succumbed to multiple injuries at Clínica CES hospital in Medellin.

Local officials confirmed that the 20 injured received comprehensive medical and psychological support. In a chaotic aftermath, around 200 other passengers were stranded in 40 cable cars while emergency crews attended to the scene, stated city disaster manager Carlos Andrés Quintero. The affected system, Medellin's Metrocable, serves low-income neighborhoods built on steep hillsides.

Tomás Elejalde, Metrocable manager, revealed that the ill-fated cable car hit another cabin during its descent before failing near the northeastern station. An in-depth investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident, authorities said.

