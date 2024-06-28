Left Menu

Delhi Deluged: Heavy Rain Causes Airport Roof Collapse and Traffic Chaos

Heavy rains hit Delhi on Friday, leading to severe waterlogging and the collapse of a portion of Terminal-1’s roof at Delhi airport. The Safdarjung weather station reported 153.7 mm of rainfall. Traffic across the city was heavily affected, and the roof collapse resulted in one fatality and five injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:29 IST
Delhi Deluged: Heavy Rain Causes Airport Roof Collapse and Traffic Chaos
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing part of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

According to the Safdarjung weather station, 153.7 mm of rainfall was recorded, beginning around 3 am. Social media buzzed with videos and photos of vehicles submerged and long traffic snarls.

The traffic police alerted the public via X, saying, ''Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both directions from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Plan your journey accordingly.'' ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, and Dhaula Kuan were also affected by waterlogging.

Per the India Meteorological Department, very heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. The roof collapse at Delhi airport resulted in one fatality and five injuries, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024