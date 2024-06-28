Delhi Deluged: Heavy Rain Causes Airport Roof Collapse and Traffic Chaos

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing part of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

According to the Safdarjung weather station, 153.7 mm of rainfall was recorded, beginning around 3 am. Social media buzzed with videos and photos of vehicles submerged and long traffic snarls.

The traffic police alerted the public via X, saying, ''Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both directions from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Plan your journey accordingly.'' ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, and Dhaula Kuan were also affected by waterlogging.

Per the India Meteorological Department, very heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. The roof collapse at Delhi airport resulted in one fatality and five injuries, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

