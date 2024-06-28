Left Menu

Delhi Grapples with Torrential Rains: Emergency Meeting Called

The Delhi government has convened an emergency meeting to address severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains, which disrupted traffic and led to a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, resulting in one death and several injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 12:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has called an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to assess the city's dire situation following torrential rains that have left the national capital waterlogged, halting traffic in multiple areas.

Scheduled for 2 pm at the Secretariat, the meeting will see the attendance of all Cabinet ministers and top officials, according to sources.

The relentless downpour severely disrupted daily life, with a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsing, resulting in one death and six injuries. Safdarjung weather station reported 153.7 mm of rainfall starting early morning.

Residents shared harrowing footage on social media of vehicles submerged in water and enduring lengthy traffic jams.

