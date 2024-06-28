Delhi Grapples with Torrential Rains: Emergency Meeting Called

The Delhi government has called an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon to assess the city's dire situation following torrential rains that have left the national capital waterlogged, halting traffic in multiple areas.

Scheduled for 2 pm at the Secretariat, the meeting will see the attendance of all Cabinet ministers and top officials, according to sources.

The relentless downpour severely disrupted daily life, with a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsing, resulting in one death and six injuries. Safdarjung weather station reported 153.7 mm of rainfall starting early morning.

Residents shared harrowing footage on social media of vehicles submerged in water and enduring lengthy traffic jams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)