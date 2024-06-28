Leopard Captured After Fatal Attack in Andhra Pradesh Forest Reserve

The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Friday successfully captured a leopard that had tragically killed a woman in Nandyala district earlier this week, an official confirmed. The incident occurred about 1 kilometer inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APPCF, Wildlife), Shantipriya Pandey, stated, ''The leopard captured near Pacherla check post is indeed the same animal that killed the woman.''

Tragically, the deceased woman was a resident of Pacherla village. The big cat was trapped in a cage set by forest officials on Friday morning and is now being relocated to Tirupati Zoo, Pandey added.

NSTR, spread across the Nallamalla hill ranges, encompasses 3,728 sq km and spans Palnadu, Nandyala, and Prakasam districts. Additionally, the department also rescued another leopard that fell into a dry well in Devanagaram village in Prakasam district on Thursday night.

