Leopard Captured After Fatal Attack in Andhra Pradesh Forest Reserve
The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department captured a leopard responsible for killing a woman in Nandyala district. The leopard, which killed the woman inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve, was trapped and is being moved to Tirupati Zoo. Another leopard was rescued from a dry well in Prakasam district.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department on Friday successfully captured a leopard that had tragically killed a woman in Nandyala district earlier this week, an official confirmed. The incident occurred about 1 kilometer inside the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APPCF, Wildlife), Shantipriya Pandey, stated, ''The leopard captured near Pacherla check post is indeed the same animal that killed the woman.''
Tragically, the deceased woman was a resident of Pacherla village. The big cat was trapped in a cage set by forest officials on Friday morning and is now being relocated to Tirupati Zoo, Pandey added.
NSTR, spread across the Nallamalla hill ranges, encompasses 3,728 sq km and spans Palnadu, Nandyala, and Prakasam districts. Additionally, the department also rescued another leopard that fell into a dry well in Devanagaram village in Prakasam district on Thursday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- leopard
- Andhra Pradesh
- forest
- reserve
- Nandyala
- attack
- rescue
- Pacherla
- NSTR
- Tirupati Zoo
ALSO READ
Portion of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane; three injured, 30 rescued
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch boat-borne bomb attack against Greek-owned ship in Red Sea
Tragic Massacre in Eastern Congo: Over 20 Dead in Suspected Rebel Attack
Merchant Vessel Missile Mayhem in the Red Sea: Distress Calls and Houthi Attacks
Deadly Attack in Congo: Islamist Rebels Claim 42 Lives